Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine: Those Who Bet on Weakness of Resistance Are Delusional

Translated by Staff

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine affirmed that "Those who bet on the weakness of the Resistance under any circumstances are delusional and have to wake up from this heedlessness.”

His Eminence urged all parties to meet positively in order to build the country, save it, and help it overcome its crises.

Sayyed Saffiedine further stressed that the United States does not want to help Lebanon, but rather keep it helpless and besieged, asking: "Where are the American promises regarding the issue of the electricity?"

The speech of the Hezbollah chief came during a memorial ceremony for Dr. Haidar Duqmaq at the Rassoulal-Azam Hospital.

