IRG Releases Video Showing Seizure of 2 Greek Tankers

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] released a video of the recent seizure of two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf over maritime violations.

The video shows IRG’s heliborne Special Forces boarding the Greek ships ahead of their seizure over violations in the Gulf.

This comes as the IRG announced in a statement on Friday that it had seized the two Greek oil tankers, days after an Iranian oil tanker was captured by Greece in its territorial waters and its oil cargo was transferred to the US.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said later on Friday that Iranian navy helicopters had landed gunmen on the two tankers earlier in the day.

One of them, the Delta Poseidon, was sailing in international waters at the time, the ministry said, adding that the second tanker was near the Iranian coast when seized.

The ministry also said nine Greeks were among the crews of both vessels, but did not give a number of other sailors on board.

Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization [PMO] said on Saturday that the crews of the two Greek oil tankers are not detained but are aboard the vessels and in good health.

“All crew members of both Greek ships are in full health and being protected while on board in accordance with international law, and they are provided with necessary services,” Iran's maritime body said in a statement.