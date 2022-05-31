Imam Khamenei Hails Iran’s Reliance on Domestic Capacities, Good Progress despite Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic of Iran has made good progress in various fields during past years despite the sanctions that were imposed on the country.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the visiting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Tehran.

“Despite the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made good advances in various fields. If it were not for the sanctions, those advances could not be achieved, because sanctions caused [Iranians] to rely on their domestic capacities and [labor] force,” His Eminence said.

Imam Khamenei said the world powers use sanctions as a weapon against other countries, noting, “What renders this weapon useless is [paying] attention to internal forces and capacities [of a country].”

Imam Khamenei told the Tajik president that there are many potential grounds for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries to levels far above the present level.

“The relations between the two countries must undergo a major development in view of the Iranian government’s policy to strengthen relations with neighbors,” he said.

Imam Khamenei said regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan, offer a major ground for cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

“Iran and Tajikistan share concerns about Afghanistan. Both countries are worried about spread of terrorism and growth of Takfiri groups in this country,” His Eminence said.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei also said, “We believe those who are now in power in Afghanistan must be able to form a comprehensive and inclusive government to take advantage of all groups.”

His Eminence then touched on a recent trip to Tajikistan by Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and the inauguration of a manufacturing plant for Iranian drones in Tajikistan.

Imam Khamenei said such cooperation between the two countries is of utmost importance, adding, “Today, drones are an important factor in [bolstering] security of countries.”

He also lauded the efforts made by the president of Tajikistan to promote Persian language.

He noted that Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s first foreign trip to Tajikistan proves how determined the Iranian government is about the expansion of relations with Tajikistan.

“[Bilateral] relations have been promoted during the last year, but they are still far from the optimal point,” Imam Khamenei said.

The president of Tajikistan, for his part, said Iran and his country have common security concerns, especially about Afghanistan and spread of terrorism.

Rahmon added, “We want peace and tranquility in Afghanistan and a government representing all ethnic groups, and hope that such concerns could be overcome through further enhancement of security cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan."