- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Flag March” Puts “Israel” on High Alert: “Israeli” Sovereignty over Al-Quds Is Impossible
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
An infographic detailing the provocative “Flag March” which was carried out while the “Israeli” entity’s military drill “Chariots of Fire” were underway.
Comments
- Related News