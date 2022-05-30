Yemeni Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with ‘Israel’ – PM

By Staff, Agencies

The legislature of Yemen’s National Salvation Government is going to introduce a bill that will criminalize all forms of normalization of ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity, in a great show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Yemeni Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the parliament will soon pass a law that makes it a crime to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

He said that the measure falls within the framework of the Yemeni nation’s aspirations as Palestine is the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world.

“We stand by the side of the Palestinian nation and their struggle in the face of Israeli threats to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the occupied al-Quds city,” Habtoor noted.

He noted that the blatant ‘Israeli’ provocations and violations at al-Aqsa Mosque are part of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s attempts to put itself in a victorious position in the aftermath of normalization deals with a number of Arab states.

This comes after Iraqi lawmakers last Thursday passed a similar bill criminalizing any normalization of relations, including business ties, with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity. The legislation says that any violation of the law is punishable with the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The law was approved with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. A parliament statement said the legislation is “a true reflection of the will of the people.”