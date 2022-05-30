IRG Chief Vows Revenge for ‘Israeli’-assassinated Member

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Brigadier General Hossein Salami said on Monday that the IRG will avenge the assassination of its members.

Salami made the remarks while paying Martyr Hassan Sayyad Khodaei’s family a visit on Monday. Khodaei was assassinated last Sunday in Tehran in front of his house.

Salami said that those martyrs assassinated by Zionists have a higher status because they have been killed by the worst people on earth.

The top commander vowed the IRG will take revenge on the foes for the assassination, as it was the people’s demand.

Khodaei’s martyrdom earned him global fame, Salami said, adding that he was universally cherished, while he was an unknown IRG member before his martyrdom.

The foes chased him door to door from the heart of the White House and Tel Aviv for years until they martyred him in a corner in Tehran, Salami noted.

A few days earlier, a report by the New York Times disclosed that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime informed Washington that it was responsible for assassinating the IRG Quds Force officer in Tehran on Sunday.