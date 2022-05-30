“Israel” Warns Against Travel to Turkey, Blosters Air Defenses Amid Threat of Iranian Revenge

By staff, Agencies

In the aftermath of the assassination of a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] last week, the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Monday issued an updated travel warning for Turkey amid fears of an Iranian response.

Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was shot five times in his car last week by two unidentified gunmen on motorbikes in the middle of Tehran.

The entity’s so-called National Security Council [NSC] issued a statement saying, “For several weeks now, and even more so since Iran blamed ‘Israel’ for the death of the Revolutionary Guards officer last week, there has been growing concern in the defense establishment about Iranian attempts to harm ‘Israeli’ targets around the world.”

The NSC said it was “sharpening” the travel warning to Turkey, stressing that the country and other nations bordering Iran pose “a high level of risk to ‘Israelis’ these days.”

Security officials said the warnings follow “real threats to ‘Israelis’” in Turkey, which they did not specify.

The NSC advised “Israelis” that they “must remain vigilant and adhere to the necessary precautions when traveling to one of these countries.”

Relatedly, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] bolstered the entity’s air defenses over concerns Iran could launch a retaliatory operation in response to the assassination of the IRG officer.

“Israeli” security officials fear a missile or suicide drone operations by Iranian allied groups in Lebanon and Syria, the Kan public broadcaster reported. Various air defense systems – including the Iron Dome – were placed on high alert and their deployments adjusted following the threat.

The “Israeli” entity has repeatedly warned that Iranian drones are a significant threat to the region.

The “Israeli” entity raised the security alert level at its embassies and consulates around the world, fearing a retaliatory Iranian operation.

Khodaei’s assassination was the most high-profile killing inside Iran since the November 2020 killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.