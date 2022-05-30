Iran Calls for ‘United International Response’ To ‘Israeli’ Apartheid

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh vehemently denounced the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and illegal settlers’ desecration of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the occupied city of al-Quds.

Speaking on Sunday, Khatibzadeh condemned the “racist Zionists’” violation of the compound and their attacks on Palestinian worshippers there.

The spokesman praised the Palestinian people and the steadfastness and resistance of the defenders of al-Quds, warning the Zionist regime against “new adventurism and provocative measures.”

Earlier on Sunday, tens of thousands of ‘Israeli’ settlers staged their annual “March of the Flags” by rallying through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in East al-Quds’ Old City, waving ‘Israeli’ flags and chanting provocative slogans.

The ‘Israelis,’ who were enjoying maximum protection on the part of the regime’s troops, forced their way into the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound, performing religious rituals there, despite a standing agreement that prohibits non-Muslim prayers on the site.

Khatibzadeh noted that the cause of liberation of al-Quds from the ‘Israeli’ occupation and aggression remained the Muslim world’s “first priority.”

“All of the world’s freedom-seeking people, especially the Muslim people and countries, are duty-bound to act in a united manner towards all-out defense of the al-Aqsa Mosque and confrontation against the Zionist apartheid regime,” he asserted.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 145 Palestinians were injured during the day’s clashes with ‘Israeli’ forces and illegal settlers throughout the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, where the ‘Israeli’ extremists were staging the controversial march. At least 18 of those wounded had been targeted by live ‘Israeli’ fire, the body added.

Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the regional Resistance Axis would not fall short in defending the al-Aqsa Mosque and confronting “the bogus ‘Israeli’ regime’s terrorist measures.”

He called on international authorities and organizations to act upon their legal duty by preventing the “Zionist occupiers’ attacks on the defenseless Palestinian people.”