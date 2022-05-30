No Script

Capatgon Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at Beirut Airport, Saudi National Arrested

13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese authorities on Sunday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 18.3 kilograms of Captagon into Kuwait, the media office of caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced.

"Today, in a qualitative operation, they [security forces] managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 18.3 kilograms of Captagon pills into the State of Kuwait, through Rafik Hariri International Airport," the statement from Mawlawi's media office read.

A Saudi national who is residing in Kuwait was arrested in connection with the drug trafficking attempt, the statement read, adding that Mawlawi has contacted the relevant Kuwaiti authorities in order to coordinate and continue investigations into the incident.

Lebanon is often singled out, particularly by the Gulf countries, for its status as a hub for drug trafficking to Arab countries, but also to Europe. Just over a week ago, Lebanese customs seized more than half a million Captagon pills concealed in car parts at the Beirut airport and bound for an Arab country.

On Friday, the police also announced the seizure of nearly 13 kilograms of hashish hidden in a package destined for a European country.

The Lebanese authorities regularly announce the seizure of large quantities of the amphetamine Captagon.

