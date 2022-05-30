Dozens of Palestinians Injured As Extremist ‘Israeli’ Settlers Stage their ‘Flag March’

By Staff, Agencies

At least 145 Palestinians sustained injuries during confrontations with ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and illegal settlers throughout the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, where extremist Zionist settlers staged a hugely controversial march.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the figure on Sunday, saying at least 18 of those wounded had been targeted by live ‘Israeli’ fire.

The entire West Bank witnesses an upsurge in unrest every year prompted by the so-called “Flag March.”

The yearly event features extremist settlers marching through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in East al-Quds’ Old City, and waving the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s flags and chanting provocative slogans.

The event commemorates the ‘Israeli’ regime’s 1967 occupation of East al-Quds, and is associated with violence against Palestinians and the "display of incitement, Jewish dominance, and racism."

This year’s march was reportedly partaken by around 25,000 Zionist settlers, who were being accompanied and protected by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

The settlers were heard chanting Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian slogans such as "Death to Arabs" and "Shireen is dead," referring to veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by the ‘Israeli’ military earlier this month.

The Zionist settlers forced their way into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, performing religious rituals there. They were accompanied this year by ‘Israeli’ far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.