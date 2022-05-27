Imam Khamenei Urges Punishment for Those Responsible in Building Collapse Tragedy

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for an “exemplary punishment” of those who were responsible in a building collapse in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, the leader offered his condolences over the loss of lives in a message on Thursday, which was read in a meeting chaired by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The death toll from the collapse of a 10-story Metropol commercial building in the city of Abadan on Monday has now reached 24, making it one of the deadliest disasters in Iran in recent years.

“The unfortunate incident in Abadan, in addition to the need for expediting action and the use of all capacities to reduce casualties, which is now of paramount importance, lays the responsibility with all of us – the officials of the country – to pursue the culprits of the incident and to give exemplary punishment to them with the cooperation of the judiciary, as well as to make a concerted effort to prevent its recurrence in all parts of the country,” the statement read.

It further added: “I deem it necessary to thank the government officials for their many days of activities, to demand full follow-up and seriousness in this regard, and to extend my condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of this tragedy.”

The state television said at the time that at least 80 people were trapped under the rubble.