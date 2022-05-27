No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Imam Khamenei Urges Punishment for Those Responsible in Building Collapse Tragedy

Imam Khamenei Urges Punishment for Those Responsible in Building Collapse Tragedy
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for an “exemplary punishment” of those who were responsible in a building collapse in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, the leader offered his condolences over the loss of lives in a message on Thursday, which was read in a meeting chaired by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The death toll from the collapse of a 10-story Metropol commercial building in the city of Abadan on Monday has now reached 24, making it one of the deadliest disasters in Iran in recent years.

 “The unfortunate incident in Abadan, in addition to the need for expediting action and the use of all capacities to reduce casualties, which is now of paramount importance, lays the responsibility with all of us – the officials of the country – to pursue the culprits of the incident and to give exemplary punishment to them with the cooperation of the judiciary, as well as to make a concerted effort to prevent its recurrence in all parts of the country,” the statement read.

It further added: “I deem it necessary to thank the government officials for their many days of activities, to demand full follow-up and seriousness in this regard, and to extend my condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of this tragedy.”

The state television said at the time that at least 80 people were trapped under the rubble.

Iran khuzestan ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Urges Punishment for Those Responsible in Building Collapse Tragedy

Imam Khamenei Urges Punishment for Those Responsible in Building Collapse Tragedy

3 hours ago
Iran FM: Deal Possible if US Makes Realistic Decision

Iran FM: Deal Possible if US Makes Realistic Decision

7 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Hostile Rivalries among Global Powers, Wars Compound Challenges Facing World

Imam Khamenei: Hostile Rivalries among Global Powers, Wars Compound Challenges Facing World

one day ago
IRG Quds Force Commander: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Dare To Fire Single Bullet at Hezbollah

IRG Quds Force Commander: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Dare To Fire Single Bullet at Hezbollah

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-05-2022 Hour: 02:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot