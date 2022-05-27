- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah: Attack on Al-Quds Will Lead to Major Explosion Inside Palestine, Region
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In his televised speech on the 22nd anniversary of the Resistance and Liberation Day on May 25, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that the provocative “Israeli” Flag March will lead to a major explosion in Palestine as well as in the region.
Comments
- Related News