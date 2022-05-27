- Home
The “Flag March” and the Plot to Destroy the “Dome of the Rock” Mosque
access_time 5 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
In 1998, the “Israeli” entity organized the first “Flag March” in which settlers perform Talmudic rituals and shout racial slogans that incite against killing Muslims.
Below is a video giving more details on the entity’s provocative march and it’s plot to destroy the “Dome of the Rock” Mosque.
