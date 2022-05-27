Iran FM: Deal Possible if US Makes Realistic Decision

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed that it is still possible for parties to the 2015 Iran deal to reach an agreement if the American side proves capable of making a realistic decision.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a Thursday address to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos.

“Now, we have reached a point [during the negotiations in the Austrian capital city of Vienna] that if the American side makes a realistic decision, an agreement would be within reach,” Iran’s top diplomat said.

He further stated: “Zionists tell many lies about Iran’s nuclear issue, but Americans exactly know what they must do if they want to return to the JCPOA.”

“We have announced time and again that the atomic bomb has no place in our foreign policy doctrine and [religious] beliefs.... The [International Atomic Energy] Agency has also announced many times that Iran does not seek the nuclear weapon,” Iran’s foreign minister said.

“Zionists do not want an agreement [to be reached] in the Vienna talks,” Amir Abdollahian emphasized.

"US blacklisting of IRG only a secondary issue, nation's interest’s top priority"

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian rejected reports that the main snag that has stalled the Vienna talks is the issue of US blacklisting of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG].

“There are more important issues involved here. When we talk about [Tehran’s] return to the JCPOA, it means resumption of normal economic and trade activities of Iran within the context of international economy and global trade. This is important to us and we have informed the American side of this issue time and again... We say out loud that the main factor [that has stalled the negotiations] is that Iran and the people of Iran must avail themselves of full economic advantages of the JCPOA.”

The top diplomat also highlighted: “In fact, the IRG being on the US blacklist of terrorist groups is a secondary issue that has been magnified by the pro-'Israeli' lobby and our main priority is the interests of the Iranian nation.”

Amir Abdollahian noted, “We have a lot of information, which [shows that] Zionists are taking US foreign policy hostage.

“Be sure that Iran has numerous options on the table, but the most important issue is that factors related to [former US President Donald] Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ [policy against Iran] must be done away with,” Iran’s top diplomat added.