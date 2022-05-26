No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Kashmir’s Srinagar Observes Shutdown after Sentencing JKLF Leader to Life Imprisonment

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Photo Credit: Ubaid Mukhtar/Kashmir

Clashes erupted in Srinagar' against the sentencing of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front [JKLF] chairman Yasin Malik in 2017 terror funding case. The people assembled outside Malik's house and staged protests.

Meanwhile, the city observed a shutdown on Wednesday against the court’s ruling.

india kashmir srinagar

Comments

  1. Related News
Kashmir’s Srinagar Observes Shutdown after Sentencing JKLF Leader to Life Imprisonment

Kashmir’s Srinagar Observes Shutdown after Sentencing JKLF Leader to Life Imprisonment

one hour ago
Deadly Explosions Hit Afghanistan’s Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif

Deadly Explosions Hit Afghanistan’s Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif

5 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Hostile Rivalries among Global Powers, Wars Compound Challenges Facing World

Imam Khamenei: Hostile Rivalries among Global Powers, Wars Compound Challenges Facing World

5 hours ago
IRG Quds Force Commander: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Dare To Fire Single Bullet at Hezbollah

IRG Quds Force Commander: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Dare To Fire Single Bullet at Hezbollah

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-05-2022 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot