Kashmir’s Srinagar Observes Shutdown after Sentencing JKLF Leader to Life Imprisonment
Asia-Pacific
starAdd to favorites
Photo Credit: Ubaid Mukhtar/Kashmir
Clashes erupted in Srinagar' against the sentencing of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front [JKLF] chairman Yasin Malik in 2017 terror funding case. The people assembled outside Malik's house and staged protests.
Meanwhile, the city observed a shutdown on Wednesday against the court’s ruling.
