Lieberman Seeks to Cut Budget of University that Hosted Nakba Day Rally
By Staff, Agencies
The Zionist entity’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday he was looking at cutting the budget for ‘Ben-Gurion’ University after allowing a pro-Palestinian event on campus.
The event celebrated Nakba Day, [catastrophe] i.e. the “Israeli” occupation of Palatine.
Lieberman said he gave instructions “to examine the conduct of the university in order to exercise my authority to reduce its budget.”
University students held a pro-Palestinian rally on Monday. Students waved Palestinian flags and sang nationalist songs after they were prevented from holding a protest on Nakba Day last week.
A counter-demonstration was set up by Zionist students opposite the rally, with both sides being kept separate by barriers, police and security personnel.
For her part, “Israeli” Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said Monday, “The images we saw this morning are unbelievable.”
