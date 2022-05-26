No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Court Upholds Ban on Zionist Event in ‘Temple Mount’

‘Israeli’ Court Upholds Ban on Zionist Event in ‘Temple Mount’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A Zionist district court upheld a ban on ‘Israeli’ settlers’ prayer on ‘Temple Mount’ late Wednesday night, overturning a ruling by a lower court issued earlier this week that appeared to have allowed such activity.

"There is no need to overstate the sensitivity of the Temple Mount which is one of the most explosive places in the Middle East if not the whole world," wrote Judge Einat Avman-Moller.

On Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s ‘Magistrate Court’ canceled the ‘restrictions imposed’ on the settlers, including the orders of excluding them from the old city of al-Quds, after they performed Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, people of al-Quds always confront the unending raids of the Zionist settlers in the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions have warned against the ‘Israeli’ court’s order to allow the Zionist settlers to perform Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of the holy mosque in the occupied city of al-Quds.

Israel Hamas Al-Quds Palestine AqsaMosque

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Court Upholds Ban on Zionist Event in ‘Temple Mount’

‘Israeli’ Court Upholds Ban on Zionist Event in ‘Temple Mount’

3 hours ago
‘Israel’ Claims Responsibility for Assassination of IRG Officer - NYT

‘Israel’ Claims Responsibility for Assassination of IRG Officer - NYT

4 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Regime Claims ‘No Suspicion of Crime’ in Killing of Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh

‘Israeli’ Regime Claims ‘No Suspicion of Crime’ in Killing of Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Military Boosts Naval Capabilities in Preemptive Measure for Possible Confrontation with Hezbollah

‘Israeli’ Military Boosts Naval Capabilities in Preemptive Measure for Possible Confrontation with Hezbollah

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-05-2022 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot