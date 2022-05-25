No Script

IRG Quds Force Commander: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Dare To Fire Single Bullet at Hezbollah

folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force Commander, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said in remarks on Wednesday that the Resistance in Lebanon has grown too strong today that ‘Israel’ does not dare to take any action against it.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs at Imam Hossein University in Tehran, Ghaani pointed to the anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr from former Iraqi dictator, Sadaam Hussein’s Baath regime and said that the retaking of the city was a turning point in history.

He described the Liberation of Khorramshahr as a meaningful day that took everyone in the world by surprise including Saddam Hossein and its foreign backers.

General Ghaani pointed to the late Imam Khomeini's remarks after the Liberation of Khorramshahr and said that the school of Resistance the Imam founded has now grown too strong that has attracted lots of young people across the region.

The Quds Force commander pointed out that the Liberation of Khorramshahr was followed by the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime’s invasion of South Lebanon, and that the Imam's school laid the ground for the foundation of Hezbollah against the ‘Israeli’ regime's aggression.

"Today, the Zionist regime does not dare to fire a single shot at Hezbollah in Lebanon," the IRG Quds Force commander underscored.

Israel Iran Lebanon Hezbollah alquds force Khorramshahr ImamKhomeini ResistanceAndLiberationDay EsmailGhaani IRG

