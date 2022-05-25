Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan

By Staff, Agencies

The Chinese Army organized military exercises near the island of Taiwan, with these measures taken to "warn the United States," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China said on Wednesday.

"Recently, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organized joint combat readiness patrols and military exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan," the military said in a statement, adding that this was "a serious warning due to the recent activity between the US and Taiwan."

During his visit to Japan on Monday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion and attempts to change the status quo unilaterally.

China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday commenting on Biden’s remarks.