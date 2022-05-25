Palestinian Teen Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on the outskirts of the city of Nablus in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry identified the victim as 16-year-old Ghaith Yamin, the Associated Press reported.

According to the ministry, the victim died at a hospital in early Wednesday from a gunshot wound to his head. The teenager was afflicted with the injury during confrontations with ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

The confrontations erupted as the forces were escorting illegal Zionist settlers during a visit to a shrine in the area, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency said.

At least 15 Palestinians were wounded by live fire during the confrontations, the agency added, identifying the site of the confrontations as the periphery of “Yusuf's Tomb.”

Some Zionists believe the site to be the burial place of Prophet Yusuf, while Palestinians say it is the tomb of a Sheikh.

The confrontations came at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides spurred by the ‘Israeli’ regime’s recent assassination of well-known Palestinian journalist Shereen Abu Akleh.

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot in the head on May 11, when she was reporting on an ‘Israeli’ raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist regime has, however, refused to assume responsibility for the murder.

Most recently, reports said Manu Pineda, an official with the European Union’s Parliament, who had been supposed to travel to the occupied territories, to examine the situation on the ground following the murder, had been denied entry by the occupying regime.