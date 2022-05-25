No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Resistance and Liberation Day

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Resistance and Liberation Day
access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech marking the Resistance and Liberation Day.

The live speech is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 20:30 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah ResistanceAndLiberationDay

