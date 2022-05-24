No Script

Assad Congratulates Aoun on Liberation Day: Victory Proves the Choice of Resistance is the Right One

folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff

Syrian President Bashar Assad sent a congratulatory message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on the 22nd anniversary of the country’s Resistance and Liberation Day, in which Assad underscored that the victory that was achieved 22 years ago will remain an honorable historical landmark as it restored the rights and toppled the occupation's conspiracies.

“The victory proved that the choice and path of resistance is the right one as it is a natural right for any people whose country's sovereignty is violated,” Assad’s message read.

The Syrian president further underlined that the memory of the heroes who enlightened the path of glory with their blood will always remain present in the conscience, mentioning that those heroes will remain to be a model for sacrifice.

Syria Lebanon MichelAoun BasharAssad IsraeliOccupation ResistanceAndLiberationDay

