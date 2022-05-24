Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Yemeni army had shot down an intruding Saudi drone over the skies of Sanaa.

Brigadier General Saree said on Monday night that Yemeni air defenses managed to intercept and shoot down a CH4 spy drone belonging to the Saudi air force over the skies of Sanaa.

Saree announced that the drone had been targeted by the Yemeni air defense during a hostile operation and a ceasefire violation.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Ministry of Health said in a statement that three people were martyred and three others were injured last night when a Saudi spy drone was shot down in Sanaa.

Meanwhile, a military source in the Yemeni government said that the Saudi coalition had violated the ceasefire 58 times in the last 24 hours in the southern province of al-Hudaydah.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with the support of the United States and several Western states, to return the ousted regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to power.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.