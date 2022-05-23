Spox: Terrorists Will Get A Taste of Their Own Medicine for Assassinating IRG Member

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says foreign-sponsored rogue elements and terrorists who assassinated a member of the force in the capital Tehran will soon get a taste of their own medicine for the misdeed.

“The martyrdom of General [Hassan Sayyad] Khodaei further consolidated the IRG’s resolve to defend the [country’s] national security, independence, and interests and confront the enemies of the Iranian nation,” Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Monday.

Sharif added, “Enemies definitely will not accomplish anything through committing criminal acts against the Iranian nation and the Muslim Ummah, particularly the valiant combatants and fighters as well as security forces.”

“Thugs, rouge elements, and remnants of terrorist groups affiliated with the global arrogance and Zionism will be punished for their criminal acts,” he pointed out.

Sharif emphasized that Khodaei’s assassination has further strengthened the IRG’s determination to safeguard national security and sovereignty and to decisively confront the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the terrorist US administration plus the bogus, criminal and the “Israeli” entity.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the State Security Council said the assassination of the IRG member was definitely carried out by the “Israeli” entity, and those who perpetrated the crime must await a severe response from Iran.

“This act was undeniably carried out by the Zionist regime. They [‘Israeli’ officials] must now be assured that harsh revenge awaits them,” Majid Mir-Ahmadi said in an exclusive interview with Iran’s official news agency IRNA on Monday.

He continued, “The criminals who have committed the crime must be prepared for a stinging slap as our revenge will be such that they will regret their action.”

According to IRNA, the terrorist attack that claimed the life of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei took place in the Iranian capital at around 4 p.m. local time [1130 GMT] on Sunday, when the IRG member was dismounting his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the Iranian capital.

He was reportedly assassinated after two motorcyclists shot him five times before fleeing the scene.

IRIB news agency reported that three bullets hit him in the head and two bullets hit his hand.

The IRG issued a statement soon after the assassination, saying that its former member was assassinated in a terrorist attack by counterrevolutionary elements.

It added that necessary measures have been taken to identify and arrest the assailant or assailants.