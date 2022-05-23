‘Israeli’ Military Boosts Naval Capabilities in Preemptive Measure for Possible Confrontation with Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military is not sparing any opportunity to boost its preparedness for a possible future confrontation with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

In an attempt to raise its soldiers’ morale, the Zionist army has recently shed light on enhancing its naval capabilities.

As part of the measure, landing craft will be used primarily to transport and tactically deploy soldiers, equipment, vehicles, and supplies from ship to shore during military attacks which the ‘Israeli’ military would deploy in case of a confrontation with Hezbollah.

The Zionist occupation government has finalized the procurement of two landing craft for the ‘Israeli’ Navy and the ‘Israeli’ military, ‘Israel’ Hayom reported. The American-made vessels are expected to reach the occupation regime in the next few months.

The landing craft will be embedded with a new squadron formed by the INF at the Ashdod Naval Base.

The landing craft aim to provide fighting forces with a logistical boost, and will allow the military to transport equipment and supplies to troops at sea should regular delivery routes become compromised.

A military official told the news outlet that the absence of the landing craft "has been noticed" in the current "Chariots of Fire" war games. To complete the naval raid drill included in the exercise, for which the Zionist troops will travel to Cyprus to simulate fighting in unknown terrain, the navy leased landing craft from Greece and Turkey.