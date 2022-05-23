No Script

Biden: US Would Defend Taiwan Militarily From Invasion

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden said Monday his country would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, warning China was "flirting with danger."

"That's the commitment we made," Biden said when asked if Washington would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province to be unified with the mainland.

"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that [Taiwan] can be taken by force is just not appropriate.”

"It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine."

Biden said China does not have "jurisdiction to take Taiwan by force."

Signaling that he expects an invasion "will not happen," he said however that this "depends... how strong the world makes clear" there would be a price for an invasion.

