No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran to Develop Heavy Battlecruisers

Iran to Develop Heavy Battlecruisers
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani unveiled plans for the production of heavy battlecruisers and the formation of naval task groups consisting of 11 ships for overseas missions.

In an address to a meeting on the naval missions, held in Tehran on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the attention that the Iranian Navy pays to local elites and the employment of capacities of the domestic knowledge-based companies.

He said the production of homegrown heavy battlecruisers has been put on the agenda of the Navy according to a road map outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Unveiling plans to boost the operational capabilities of the Navy, the admiral said his forces are going to form a task group with 11 vessels.

The other programs on the agenda include the formation of naval divisions carrying drones, development of reconnaissance vessels and electronic warfare warships, enhancement of battle capabilities, as well as renovation of the battle groups and enhancement of their agility, he added.

Rear Admiral Irani noted that the Iranian Navy’s operational power is not confined to a specific region anymore, as the Iranian servicemen can have access to all high seas in any part of the world.

The Navy has focused its activities on the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, known as the latitude 10 degrees north of the equator, and the Red Sea, the commander said, adding that the Iranian Navy units escort the country’s trade vessels and oil tankers in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran iranian navy ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran to Develop Heavy Battlecruisers

Iran to Develop Heavy Battlecruisers

4 hours ago
Raisi Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRG Serviceman

Raisi Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRG Serviceman

4 hours ago
IRG Member Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran

IRG Member Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran

6 hours ago
Iran Ready to Mediate in Ukraine War – Amir Abdollahian

Iran Ready to Mediate in Ukraine War – Amir Abdollahian

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-05-2022 Hour: 03:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot