“Israel”: Yamina Knesset Member Threatens to Leave Coalition

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israel” moves from one deadlock to another, Knesset member Nir Orbach of the right-wing ‘Yamina party’ has reportedly again threatened he would soon quit the coalition.

The threat comes the same day that a left-wing Meretz lawmaker returned to the government after leaving the week prior.

According to Channel 13, Orbach said he is "on the edge." He is reportedly concerned that “this government increasingly has the image of one that capitulates to Arabs. If it doesn’t stop, I’ll be out quicker than they may think.”

The report said that officials take the threat seriously and are in "intensive care" mode to assuage his concerns.

If Orbach leaves the coalition, it will once again be left in the minority with 59 seats out of 120.

Earlier Sunday, Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi announced she would return to the coalition, leaving the government with 60 seats, removing the immediate threat of the Knesset disbanding and early elections being called.

Zoabi said she realized that “the alternative to this government will be [far-right MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir as police minister, and I want to prevent that alternative.”

Her decision came following a meeting in Occupied Al-Quds with “Israeli” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and several Zionist ministers and mayors.