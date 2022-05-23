Raisi Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRG Serviceman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi held the global arrogance responsible for the assassination of Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] member Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran, pledging that Iran will exact revenge for the terrorist attack.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran for Oman for an official visit on Monday, Raisi expressed his condolences to the IRG and the family of Khodaei, who was martyred in an assassination attack in Tehran on Sunday.

Raisi said an investigation into the attack would reveal that the global arrogance was undoubtedly behind the criminal act.

He further stated that those who have been defeated in the battlefield by the forces defending the holy shrines of Shiite Muslims in Syria are expressing their frustration with such assassination attacks.

In parallel, the Iranian president emphasized the need for Iranian security officials to pursue the case seriously, adding, “No doubt the revenge for the blood of the great martyr against the criminals will definitely be taken.”

On his official visit to Muscat, the president said Iran and the Sultanate of Oman are determined to broaden ties in various fields, such as trade, energy sector, and tourism.

Unveiling plans to sign a series of agreements during the trip, Raisi said he will focus on efforts to promote bilateral and regional cooperation with Oman.

“The remarkable key point in the region is that dialogue and cooperation among the regional countries would create security. The presence of foreign forces in the region does not create security by any means, and could even threaten the regional security,” he added.

His one-day visit is being made at the official invitation of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.