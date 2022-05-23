IRG Member Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

One of the members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has been assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists in Tehran.

State-run IRNA news agency said the incident took place around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, when the IRG member was dismounting his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the Iranian capital.

Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was assassinated after two motorcyclists shot him five times before fleeing the scene.

IRIB news agency reported that three bullets hit Khodaei in the head and two bullets hit his hand.

The IRG issued a statement soon after the assassination, saying that its member was assassinated in a terrorist attack by counterrevolutionary elements.

The statement condoled with his family, adding that necessary measures have been taken to identify and arrest the assailant or assailants.

Following the assassination, head of Tehran Court of Justice, Ali Alqasi, ordered Tehran prosecutor to speed up efforts to identify and arrest those behind this criminal act.

Alqasi also stressed the need to expedite judicial measures aimed at the identification of the perpetrators of this assassination.

Meanwhile, the Nour News website, which is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reacted to the assassination in a Sunday tweet, saying the killing of the IRG member was “a miscalculated crossing of a red line that will change many calculations.”

“The masterminds and agents of this crime will pay a heavy price,” it added.

Later on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the terrorist attack, condoling with the martyr’s family and his friends in the force.

“The sworn enemies of the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again revealed their evil nature through the assassination and martyrdom of an IRG member,” he said.

Khatibzadeh added, “This inhuman crime is committed by the terrorist agents that are affiliated with the global arrogance while those countries that claim to be fighting terrorism are regrettably silent and support it.”