Congresswoman Hits Out at US Aid to “Israel” Following Murder of Palestine Journo Shireen Abu Akleh

By Staff, Agencies

US progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Friday, saying that “Israeli” forces killed the reporter while continuing to receive military aid from Washington.

"I think it's really important for us to have eyes on what happened with Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine, she was killed by ‘Israeli’ forces – A venerated journalist, a US citizen," Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram video on Friday morning. "We can't allow this stuff to be happening with our resources."

"Our tax dollars are a part of this...we can't even get health care in the US, and we're funding this," she continued. "There has to be some sort of line that we draw."

Abu Akleh was shot dead by “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops last week while covering an “Israeli” raid in Jenin. The “Israeli” apartheid regime initially alleged that she might have been killed by Palestinian gunmen, but later retracted this statement and said it would investigate the matter.

On Thursday, the “Israeli” army's military police criminal investigation division said it would not investigate the killing, claiming there was no suspicion of a criminal act.

In her one-hour long Instagram post, Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, said that “Israeli” attacks on journalists and media personnel should not happen and the US should end unconditional support to the “Israeli” entity.

"We saw an entire media building get bombed last year. That can't be happening with our consent, with us looking away anymore," she said, referring to the building that was bombed last May which housed Middle East Eye, the Associated Press and other international news agencies.

The “Israeli” entity receives $3.8bn in military aid from Washington each year, the largest recipient of any country.

The progressive lawmaker has been a leading voice on domestic issues on the economy and climate and has also been a staunch critic of US foreign policy across the world.

While she has been an outspoken figure on the Hill, she has been criticized by several pro-Palestinian activists for failing to oppose US military aid to the “Israeli” entity.

In September 2021, the US lawmaker triggered outrage for switching her "no" vote to "present" in a House bill to approve $1bn in new funding for the entity’s Iron Dome missile system.

AOC was widely expected to vote against the bill, but instead, she released a four-page statement which failed to clarify her decision to change her vote.

On Friday, more than 50 lawmakers, including AOC, signed a letter calling for the FBI to launch an investigation into the killing.