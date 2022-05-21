Iran Ready to Mediate in Ukraine War – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s readiness to mediate in the war in Ukraine and contribute to peace and security, pointing to his talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in recent months.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, the top Iranian diplomat and the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell talked about the latest developments in the Vienna talks aimed at removing anti-Iran sanctions and the most important international developments.

Pointing to the Ukraine crisis, Amir Abdollahian said Tehran has always expressed its opposition to the use of war, including in Ukraine.

He referred to his talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in recent months, announcing Iran’s readiness to support peace and security and act as a mediator.

Iran invites both warring sides in Kiev and Moscow to negotiate and to end the war, he said, adding that Tehran believes that the only way out of the crisis is focusing on diplomacy and dialogue.

The foreign minister also noted that Iran has never adopted double standards towards crises in Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine or other countries.

He further referred to the recent visit that EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora paid to Tehran, saying a series of initiatives were reviewed during the trip.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated the seriousness of Iran about reaching a strong and lasting deal in Vienna, saying Tehran has the goodwill and the necessary determination to reach an agreement.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked Borrell and Mora for their constructive efforts in this regard.

For his part, the EU foreign policy chief laid emphasis on Iran’s initiatives during the Vienna talks, saying, “We are now on a new path of continuing dialogue and focusing on solutions.”