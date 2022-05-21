‘Israeli’ Air Raid on Damascus Outskirts Kills Three, Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ’Hostile Targets’

By Staff, Agencies

At least three people were martyred after the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s warplanes launched fresh airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus late on Friday, Syrian media said, adding that the country’s air defenses intercepted “hostile targets.”

The air raid launched from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Golan Heights targeted the southern parts of the Syrian capital amid renewed aggression against the Arab country.

State-run SANA news agency said the attack took place at around 23:01 local time on Friday [20:01 GMT on Saturday] when the ‘Israeli’ regime carried out surface-to-surface missiles at targets in southern Damascus.

“Three people were martyred and some material losses caused,” it said, citing a military source.

The report said the country’s air defense intercepted the “hostile targets” and shot down most of them.

According to reports, the attack also resulted in a fire near Damascus International Airport, leading to the postponement of two flights.

The latest ‘Israeli’ aggression came a week after five people, including a civilian, were martyred in a missile attack targeting the town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside.

Before that, on April 27, a deadly air raid left 10 people martyred, including six Syrian forces.

Syria has been in the throes of foreign-backed militancy since March 2011.

Although Daesh [Arabic for takfiri terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] was crushed by Damascus with the help of resistance groups in the region, terrorist groups continue to hold sway in some parts of the country.

The Syrian government maintains that the ‘Israeli’ regime and its Western and regional allies aid these terrorist groups that continue to wreak havoc in the country.

The Tel Aviv occupation regime has been a key supporter of foreign terrorist groups in the Arab country, who have been seeking the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad and his democratically-elected government.

The Zionist occupation regime frequently launches airstrikes at Syria, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s phenomenal success in decimating Tel Aviv-backed terrorist groups.

The aerial bombardments intensified in scale and frequency after 2011 when the Arab country found itself in the grip of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Syrian government has, on numerous occasions, complained to the United Nations about the incessant ‘Israeli’ aggression.

Following the May 14 strike, Syria’s foreign ministry urged the UN Security Council to issue a "clear" condemnation of the Zionist regime's recurrent attacks on the Arab country.

The ministry in a letter stated that the ‘Israeli’ strike came hours after an assault by foreign-backed terrorists in northern Syria killed 10 troops.

The back-to-back incidents "show a permanent coordination between ‘Israel’ and its terrorist stooges," SANA said at the time, citing the country’s foreign ministry.