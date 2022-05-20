No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Coalition Crisis: Meretz MK Bolts Bennett’s Government

‘Israeli’ Coalition Crisis: Meretz MK Bolts Bennett’s Government
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist government of Naftali Bennett and alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid suffered a serious blow on Thursday when another MK announced that she is leaving their governing coalition.

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi sent a letter to Bennett and Lapid saying that she no longer saw herself as part of the coalition. She also announced that she would not accept her appointment as the Zionist regime’s next consul general in Shanghai.

She cited al-Aqsa, the Temple Mount, Sheikh Jarrah, settlements, house demolitions, the Citizenship Law and land confiscations in al-Naqab.

Zoabi did not tell Bennett, Lapid, Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz or even her staff about her decision before she published her letter. They found out about it from a media report.

According to the coalition agreement, if the government is brought down by an MK from Meretz, Bennett would remain caretaker prime minister during elections and until a new government is formed.

Zoabi’s departure will give the opposition a majority of 61 to 59 MKs and could bring about an election in the fall and as early as mid-September.

Israel NaftaliBennett BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Coalition Crisis: Meretz MK Bolts Bennett’s Government

‘Israeli’ Coalition Crisis: Meretz MK Bolts Bennett’s Government

4 hours ago
‘Israelis’ Obsessed with Hezbollah’s UAVs, Launch Missiles at Own Drone [Video]

‘Israelis’ Obsessed with Hezbollah’s UAVs, Launch Missiles at Own Drone [Video]

one day ago
Haaretz: Mossad Chief Expelled from Congo

Haaretz: Mossad Chief Expelled from Congo

2 days ago
Umm Al-Fahm Prevents “Israeli’ Drills That Simulate Attacking Hezbollah

Umm Al-Fahm Prevents “Israeli’ Drills That Simulate Attacking Hezbollah

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 20-05-2022 Hour: 06:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot