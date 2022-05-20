- Home
Gantz, Austin Discuss Iran, Security Challenges
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ war minister Benny Gantz discussed the alleged Iranian ‘nuclear threat’ in his meeting with his American counterpart on Thursday.
Gantz met with Lloyd Austin in Washington.
According to officials, Gantz and Austin discussed the need to strengthen the alliance between nations in the Middle East under the American leadership, and to expand it to more countries, in order to deal with the threats posed by the Islamic Republic.
They also discussed security challenges the Zionist occupation regime is facing in wake of the Palestinian resistance operations that have thus far killed at least 19 Zionist settlers.
