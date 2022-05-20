Iran Launches Major Power Plant in Largest Gulf Island

By Staff, Agencies

A major power plant was launched in Iran’s largest island in the Gulf after its completion with private sector investment.

The 320 megawatt [MW] power plant in the island of Qeshm was inaugurated on Thursday by Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi who used a video link from his office in Tehran to launch the facility.

The gas-fired power plant is part of Qeshm’s Pasargad electricity station, a system that works on combined cycle basis, a system where the exhaust heat from the turbines is used to raise steam.

Local authorities said private companies had provided the 95 million euros [$100.7 million] needed to finish the power plant over the 18 months to early April.

The company operating the Qeshm electricity station said that the 300-ton power transformer used in the new facility is the largest ever manufactured inside Iran with a capacity of 400 mega volt-ampere [MVA].

While opening the power plant, Raisi said his administration will welcome the contribution of private investors to building mega projects in Iran.

“Any effort by the private sector to increase investment and productivity should be welcomed,” said Raisi.

Qeshm, located to the north of the Gulf on the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the largest islands in the world.

It is one of Iran’s key special economic zones [SEZs] where trade regulations are eased to help boost investment and manufacturing activity.

Raisi opened a total of 82 projects in Qeshm and other SEZs on Thursday as he promised more financial support for those regions to help expand Iran’s trade ties with neighboring countries.