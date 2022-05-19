- Home
Moscow Expels Five Portuguese Diplomats in Tit-for-tat Move
34 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies
The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was expelling five Portuguese diplomats in response to Lisbon ordering out 10 Russians last month.
In a retaliatory move, Russia declared five Portuguese diplomats persona non grata on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it summoned Portuguese Ambassador in Moscow Madalena Fischer and expressed her "a decisive protest" over "the provocative decision" to declare 10 Russian diplomats persona non grata.
"This unfriendly step will have a negative impact on Russian-Portuguese relations," the Russian ministry said.
The Portuguese diplomats must leave Russia within 14 days, it added.
