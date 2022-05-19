- Home
Explosion Rocks near Khaliqdad School in Afghanistan
Afghanistan
By Staff, Agencies
Local reports and witnesses said an explosion took place near the Khaliqdad School in Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday morning.
Afghan media sources only reported that the explosion was heard in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province of Afghanistan on Thursday morning.
According to local sources, the blast took place in the fifth district of Mazar-e-Sharif, near the Khaliqdad School.
Hours later, media outlets reported that an anti-Taliban group claimed responsibility for the blast in Mazar-e-Sharif.
The group also claimed that a magnetic mine had targeted a Taliban vehicle, killing 10 people and wounding 12 others.
