Resistance Ready to Fight ‘Israel’ In Gaza, All Occupied Lands - Al-Quds Brigades

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, affirmed readiness to battle the Zionist occupation regime in the Gaza Strip, Jenin and across all the occupied cities, stressing that they will continue to resist until freeing Palestine.

In a statement marking the anniversary of their victory in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s last war on the Gaza Strip, Operation al-Quds Sword, the al-Quds Brigades said that a year after the 11-day war, the resistance has become stronger and more equipped and is ready to fend off any invasion or “idiocy of the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

Gaza-based resistance forces launched Operation al-Quds Sword last May in defense of Palestinians in al-Quds against the Zionist occupation regime’s atrocities and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

During that operation, Palestinian resistance groups overwhelmed the occupation entity by firing over 4,000 rockets and missiles into the occupied territories. The Tel Aviv regime, shocked by the unprecedented barrage of rockets from Gaza, announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which Palestinian resistance movements accepted with Egyptian mediation.

The statement further read that al-Quds Brigades are prepared for any sacrifice and fight against the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank city of Jenin and all occupied cities.

“The Zionist enemy was utterly humiliated during Operation al-Quds Sword and concealed many facts about its defeats and casualties,” the statement said, adding, “Losses and casualties inflicted upon the Zionist regime over the course of the operation exceeded the numbers announced in ‘Israeli’ televisions and media.”

“Jihad, resistance and readiness are the only options for Palestinians to free all occupied lands,” the statement underlined.

In an earlier statement issued by the Palestinian resistance factions on May 10, the operation was deemed as a “turning point” in the resistance movements’ confrontation against the ‘Israeli’ occupier.

The operation, the groups said, changed the “rules of engagement” in such a way that now any aggression by the regime would be returned in kind.