Iran Unveils ’Domestically Manufactured’ Simorgh Aircraft

By Staff, Agencies

Iran unveiled the "Simorgh" transport aircraft, built by the specialists of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, in the presence of Iran's Minister of Defense in Isfahan province.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Simorgh transport aircraft at Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries [HESA] on Thursday, Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said, "Given the developments in the region and the threats against the Islamic Republic, aircrafts play an important role in the transportation of cargo, personnel, and support for the armed forces on battlefields."

The Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, as a power-building, authorizing, and supporting organization of the Armed Forces, have a main mission to increase the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic, Ashtiani stressed.

Meeting the needs of the armed forces in various fields of land, sea, air, and electronic warfare is a key priority of the ministry of defense, the minister underlined.

Simorgh transport aircraft is a redesigned and advanced version of the same generation, which perfectly fits the needs of the country and armed forces, Ashtiani said, adding that being equipped with high-tech, indigenous materials, the Simorgh aircraft has been designed in accordance with Iran's climatic conditions as well as international standards and regulations.