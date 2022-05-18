Iran SCOCOEX Conference and Exhibition Set To Be Held In Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The first international conference and exhibition of economic cooperation opportunities of the member countries, supervisors, and dialogue partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and Iran's neighbors will be held in the Iranian capital in July.

This exhibition, dubbed Iran SCOCOEX, is an opportunity for economic cooperation between Iran and its members. It will tackle the fields of industry, mining, trade, agriculture, oil, gas, petrochemical and energy services, artificial intelligence, knowledge base, cyber, and informatics.

The exhibition is set to be held between July 3rd and 6th, and the venue will be the Tehran International Conference Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran [Summit Hall], Tehran.

One side of Iran's goals in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and holding the exhibition is to maintain, create and expand a large and sustainable consumer market for oil and non-oil exports, meet some of the country's technology needs and required raw materials and industries, take advantage of China's economic strength, power and capabilities, and strengthen trade with East Asian countries.

The proposed subjects of the Iran SCOCOEX Conference, which will be attended by 26-member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, are a prosperous future for the development of SCO cooperation in member countries, joint cooperation and investment in the development of oil and energy projects, and challenges and strategies for developing joint economic cooperation.