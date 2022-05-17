- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Regarding the Parliamentary Elections & Latest Developments
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, at 8:30 p.m. Beirut local time a televised speech in which he will be tackling the Lebanese parliamentary elections and shedding light on the latest developments.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
