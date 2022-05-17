No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Regarding the Parliamentary Elections & Latest Developments

folder_openLebanon access_time 24 minutes ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, at 8:30 p.m. Beirut local time a televised speech in which he will be tackling the Lebanese parliamentary elections and shedding light on the latest developments.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

