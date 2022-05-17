No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Martyr Leader Mustafa Badreddine Anniversary

folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech during the memorial ceremony the party is holding on the anniversary of martyr leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine.

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 20th, 2022 at 17:00 Beirut time in the Martyr Sayyed Muhammad Baqir as-Sadr’s Hall in Imam Al-Mahdi School in Hadath, Beirut’s Southern suburb [Dahiyeh].

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah sayyed mustafa badreddine

Comments

