Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Martyr Leader Mustafa Badreddine Anniversary
Lebanon
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech during the memorial ceremony the party is holding on the anniversary of martyr leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine.
The event is scheduled for Friday, May 20th, 2022 at 17:00 Beirut time in the Martyr Sayyed Muhammad Baqir as-Sadr’s Hall in Imam Al-Mahdi School in Hadath, Beirut’s Southern suburb [Dahiyeh].
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
