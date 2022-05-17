Head of Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc to Foes: We’ll Accept You as Rivals, Not As ’Israel’ Shields

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament Hajj Mohammad Raad called on political foes to mind their political discourse and the future of the country, stressing that civil peace is a red line.

Raad said on Monday that the opposing parties will lead Lebanon into the abyss if they refuse to form an [inclusive] national government.

During his speech in celebration of the election victory in the city of Nabatieh, Raad asked "political foes" whom he said were claiming victory without any evidence that they will accept them as foes in parliament, but not as a shield for "Israel" and those standing behind it.

Raad also called on Hezbollah bloc's political rivals to mind their political conduct and discourse, and the future of the country, asking them not to act as fuel for civil war.

He further said that Hezbollah seeks cohabitation and national unity and is extending its hand to build back Lebanon in such a way that no one can blackmail its people with their livelihood or make Lebanon submit to their will.

Raad added that "if you want us to live as partners in this country, then by all means, but civil peace is a red line; this country's enemies should not drive you to destroy civil peace," calling his opposing parties not to "miscalculate again."

The bloc's head concluded his speech by congratulating the Resistance's supporters for its victory against the enemies' projects, and those serving them and said that the language of hate that is still being used by the Resistance's foes does not build a country.