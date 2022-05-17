North Korea Reports Six More Dead Amid COVID Wave

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea reported six more dead and 269,510 additional fever cases on Tuesday as the country grapples with a wave of COVID-19.

This comes after a nationwide lockdown after the country reported its first cases last Thursday, declaring a national emergency, although the virus likely arrived in the country before.

The military "urgently deployed its powerful forces to all pharmacies in Pyongyang City and began to supply medicines.”

Leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to mobilize as the total number of people with fever symptoms reached 1,483,060, state media KCNA said. The virus has claimed 56 lives so far, the media outlet reported.

Efforts were ongoing, KCNA said, to inform the public on “the scientific treatment methods and epidemic prevention rules.”

Experts say COVID is likely to have a severe impact on North Korea, which has poorly-equipped hospitals and no vaccinations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told his country's parliament Seoul was ready to provide vaccines and other medical support if Pyongyang agrees to receive.