Lebanese Elections 2022: Minister of Interior Announces Results in Seven Districts

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, announced on Monday evening the winners in some districts in Lebanon’s 2022 parliamentary elections, pending the results of the remaining districts.

“Despite all the difficulties and skepticism, we were able to hold elections successfully,” Mawlawi said.

“All the skepticism campaigns that accompanied the sorting of results did not affect our work, nor that of officials and judges, who worked day and night to carry out their patriotic duty, to contribute to the salvation of the country, and to issue the results,” he said.

“The voting rates are not low but rather good, and they are almost similar or slightly lower than the percentages of previous elections,” Mawlawi added.

The minister announced the legislative elections’ vote count results as the following:

Winners in South II: Nabih Berri, Hussein Jashi, Ali Khreis, Inaya Ezzedine, Ali Oseiran, and Michel Moussa.

Winners in South I: Abdel Rahman Al-Bizri, Osama Saad, Saeed Al-Asmar, Charbel Massaad, and Ghada Ayoub.

Winners in Mount Lebanon I: Ziad Al-Hawat, Raed Berro, Nada Al-Bustani, Neemat Frem, Shawki Daccache, Farid Al-Khazen, Simon Abi Ramia, and Salim Al-Sayegh.

Winners in Bekaa I: Ramy Abu Hamdan, George Okeis, Michel Daher, Elias Stephan, Salim Aoun, Bilal Al-Hashimi, and George Bushkian.

Winners in Bekaa II: Qabalan Qabalan, Wael Abu Faour, Hassan Murad, Yassin Yassin, Charbel Maroun, and Ghassan Skaf.

Winners in Mount Lebanon III: Ali Ammar, Pierre Bou Assi, Hadi Abu Al-Hassan, Alain Aoun, Fadi Alama, and Camille Chamoun.

Winners in Bekaa III: Hussein Hajj Hassan, Ghazi Zaiter, Ihab Hamadeh, Ali Miqdad, Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, Antoine Habashi, Jamil Al-Sayyed, Samer Al-Toum, Yanal Muhammad Solh, and Melhem Muhammad Al-Hujairi.