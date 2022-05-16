No Script

At Least Two Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting at a Texas Flea Market

folder_openUnited States access_time 9 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

A shooting at a flea market in Harris County, Texas, Sunday left multiple people injured and at least two dead, a tweet from the sheriff read.

The "shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a later tweet.

"For now, it appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders injured as far as we know," the sheriff added. "At least 2 pistols recovered, multiple shots fired."

At least three other people have been transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown, according to Gonzalez.

It was a busy Sunday with "thousands of patrons" visiting the flea market when the shooting occurred, Gonzalez tweeted.

The flea market is located around 12 miles north of downtown Houston.        

