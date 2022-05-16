No Script

Brothers in Normalization, Distress: Zionist President Pays Condolences to UAE’s MBZ

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

So-called president of the Zionist occupation entity Isaac Herzog paid a condolence visit to the newly-appointed United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan [MBZ] on Sunday in Abu Dhabi after the demise of former UAE head of state Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

In return for the Emirati favor of normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupier, Herzog’s visit aimed at both offering condolences and congratulating MBZ on his new post.

Mohamed Bin Zayed, 61, was appointed on Saturday as the UAE president a day after the death of his half-brother.

Israel UAE isaac herzog MBZ

